LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued on Monday a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to respond to a petition filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif seeking post-arrest bail in a money laundering case.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Goral heard the bail plea of the opposition leader. After an initial hearing, the court directed the bureau to file its response by next hearing slated for April 13.

Also Read: Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s judicial remand in money laundering case

Shehbaz’s lawyers Amjad Pervaiz and Azam Nazir Tarar contended before the court that the money laundering reference had already been filed against the opposition leader while the trial is ongoing.

They said he has been imprisoned for months and therefore, the court should order his release on bail.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter, son-in-law declared proclaimed offenders

The counsel said the corruption watchdog has already taken all relevant record from him. Besides, they added no charges of financial irregularities have been proven against him.

Comments

comments