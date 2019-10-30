IHC orders Islamabad DC, SSP to appear tomorrow in containers case

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the deputy Commissioner and the senior superintendent of police Islamabad to appear before the court in containers seizure case, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC directed the two officers to appear before the court at 10:00 AM on Thursday (tomorrow).

A petition was filed by a private company pointing out the seizure of containers by the administration to thwart an anti-government protest launched by the opposition parties.

The petitioner has complained to the court that the import goods-laden containers have been confiscated by the law-enforcement agencies.

The petitioner has made the Ministry of Interior, home departments of Sindh and Punjab and the police department as respondents in the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah in an interchange with the counsel of the petitioner said that you have made many parties in the case, while this court could issue orders for Islamabad only.

