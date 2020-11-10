IHC dismisses petition challenging appointment of NADRA chairperson

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition challenging the appointment of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) chairperson Usman Mobin.

A single bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict on the petition, ruling that Mobin’s appointment is legal. The court had reserved the verdict on August 13.

Petitioner Hafiz Arafat stated before the court that the appointment of Mobin is illegal as he was not qualified for the post. The age limit for the job is 55 years but Mobin was only 38 years old, he said.

He, therefore, requested the court to declare the appointment illegal.

Nadra counsel said that Mobin’s appointment is legal as he was qualified and eligible for the post of chairman. Mobin was appointed after the interview of selection board and he was more experienced and qualified for this post as compared to other candidates, he argued.

