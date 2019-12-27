IHC adjourns hearing of PMDC dissolution case till Dec 31

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing of a case against the presidential notification that dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) till December 31, ARY News reported on Friday.

The high court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resumed the hearing the case challenging the presidential order for dissolution of PMDC. The Ministry of Law and Justice submitted its response in the court.

The lawyer representing Pakistan Medical Commission told the judge that a bill related to PMC has been passed from the National Assembly (NA) and it will be presented in the Senate. He added that it will become a law after being passed by the Upper House.

Justice Kayani questioned the status of six-month salaries to the employees. To this, former PMDC employees apprised the court that salaries were not paid to all employees.

However, the arguments session did not commence today from both parties.

Read: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council dissolved, offices shut down

The court summoned record of salary payments and adjourned the hearing till December 31.

On October 30, the presidential ordinance that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A single bench of the high court comprises of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition.

The bench issued notices to the Secretary to the President, secretaries of the Ministry of Law and the Cabinet Division and others and called their reply over the matter.

The court also issued orders for payment of salaries to employees of the PMDC.

The petition said that the PMDC was dissolved by a presidential ordinance on Oct. 21.

The petitioner sought the court’s order to revoke the presidential ordinance and restoration of the council’s employees on their jobs.

The petitioner also pleaded the court to forbid the government from any action against the PMDC employees.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until November 08.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the statutory regulatory authority that oversaw medical and dental colleges in Pakistan, was dissolved following a presidential ordinance proclaimed on October 21.

