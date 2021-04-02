IHC postpones all hearings over rising Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday postponed hearing of routine cases amid rising number of Covid-19 cases in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by the IHC registrar, only important cases, including pre-arrest and post-arrest bails, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, urgent petitions seeking stay orders, and any matter of genuine urgency, will be taken up.

These measures will stay in force until April 11, the notification read.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the coronavirus claimed 83 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,613.

5,234 fresh infections were reported across the country after 50,170 tests were conducted. This is the highest number of infections reported so far this year, and the highest since June 2020 when 5,948 cases were reported.

