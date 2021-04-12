IHC postpones all hearings amid rising COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The IHC on Monday has postponed the hearing of routine cases until May 16 amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by the IHC registrar on the directives of Chief Justice, only important cases, including pre-arrest and post-arrest bails, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, urgent petitions seeking stay orders, and any matter of genuine urgency, will be taken up.

The important cases will also be fixed for hearing only after the approval from the IHC CJ, the notification read.

These measures will stay in force until May 16.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 58 more lives and 4,584 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 75,266 and the positivity rate stood at 10.29 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 44,514 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,779,474 since the first case was reported.

