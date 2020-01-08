IHC reserves verdict in PMDC dissolution case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved verdict in a petition challenging dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After completion of the arguments from the parties, the high court reserved verdict in the PMDC dissolution case. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar concluded arguments while representing the Centre.

Tariq Khokhar pleaded the court to thoroughly observe the case details while giving judgement as the matter is currently under discussion in the Parliament.

Barrister Zafarullah objected and said that the courts should give a verdict instead of delaying the matter if the case is related to the fundamental rights.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked, “Can a court issue an order to the parliament?”

The counsel replied that the court could not issue directives to the parliament, however, the ordinance can be challenged. The judge remarked that the bill is in parliament and it is not an emergency matter but for the general situation.

Zafarullah said the ordinance is on-field which seized the fundamental rights. Babar Sattar apprised the court that they came to defend the rights of the employees and the case is not filed to challenge the policy of the ordinance. He sought IHC for taking the decision in view of the fundamental rights. The lawyer added the verdict will also guide the parliament.

Later, the high court reserved a verdict in the case.

Read: Govt to present draft bill on PMDC in parliament: Dr Zafar Mirza

On October 30, the presidential ordinance that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A single bench of the high court comprises of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition.

The bench had issued notices to the Secretary to the President, secretaries of the Ministry of Law and the Cabinet Division and others and called their reply over the matter.

The court also issued orders for payment of salaries to employees of the PMDC.

The petition said that the PMDC was dissolved by a presidential ordinance on Oct. 21. The petitioner sought the court’s order to revoke the presidential ordinance and restoration of the council’s employees on their jobs. The petitioner also pleaded the court to forbid the government from any action against the PMDC employees.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the statutory regulatory authority that oversaw medical and dental colleges in Pakistan, was dissolved following a presidential ordinance proclaimed on October 21.

