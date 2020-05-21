IHC restores Sheikh Anser Aziz as Islamabad mayor

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Sheikh Anser Aziz as Islamabad mayor and suspended the notification of his suspension issued by the federal government, ARY News reported.

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani issued orders while hearing a petition filed by Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

Sheikh Anser Aziz on Monday challenged his suspension in the Islamabad High court (IHC). Mayor pleaded before the court to suspend the interior ministry order and restore him to the position of mayor.

Last week, the federal government suspended Islamabad’s first elected mayor Anser Aziz, for a period of 90 days over corruption allegations.

Aziz is facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project.

The Local Government Commission (LGC) had recommended suspending Sheikh Anser Aziz on account of miss use of powers.

An important meeting of the LGC was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

During the meeting, Chief Metropolitan Officer Syeda Shafaq presented a corruption reference of Rs40 million pertaining to intercity transport stops against the mayor of Islamabad.

After the commission members’ voting, chairman Ali Nawaz Awan recommended the suspension of the Aziz to the interior ministry.

