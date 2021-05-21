IHC summons director enforcement CDA in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned director enforcement Capital Development Authority (CDA) in contempt of court case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Applicant, Barrister Umar Gilani moved IHC against allotment of plots from the city’s greenbelts despite stay orders of the court.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the contempt plea. Barrister Gilani in his arguments before the court stated that the allotment of plots is underway from the greenbelts.

The court issued stay orders against any kind of construction at the greenbelts and allotment of the plots, he added.

Later, the court issuing summons to the director enforcement CDA to appear before in person before the IHC, adjourned the further hearing in the case until May 27.

Earlier in the month of February, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers on the premises of district courts in the capital in F-8 Markaz.

An IHC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, ruled: “The encroachments on any state land and any construction thereon in violation of the Ordinance of 1960 and the rules or regulations made there under are illegal, void and liable to be removed forthwith.”

