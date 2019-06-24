IHC summons top govt officials over drugs use in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench directed on Monday the relevant federal authorities to appear in person to explain measures so far taken to curb the use of drugs in educational institutions of federal capital, reported ARY News.

Justice Aamir Farooq directed the joint secretaries of interior, education and health departments to turn up on the next hearing. He also summoned the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) director to appear in person.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that law enforcers arrested a person found in possession of drugs but had no clue as to where they are originate from.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by a private institute against the use of drugs in schools and colleges of Islamabad.

The petitioner’s lawyer quoted former minister of state for interior Shehryar Khan Afridi as saying that 75 per cent of female students and 45 per cent male students had been found to be using drugs.

He said crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice, is taken widely among students in federal capital.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks

