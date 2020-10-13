IHC summons Nawaz Sharif via newspaper ads on November 24

ISLAMABAD: Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has finalised the newspaper advertisement for summoning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and handed over it to Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif was asked to appear before the court through newspaper ads, but he failed, the five-page newspaper advertisement available with ARY News reads.

The ad further states that the PML-N supremo is convicted by the court and should appear before the court on November 24.

Details of the conviction of Nawaz Sharif in Avenfiled and Al-Azizia references are also stated in the ad.

Read more: Court issues written order for forfeiture of Nawaz Sharif’s assets

The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender earlier in September and had refused to receive his arrest warrants. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.

The court had summoned Sharif to appear before the court in a corruption case and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

Earlier the federal government had written a letter to the UK for the deportation of the convicted former premier as well, who was allowed to go to London to receive his medical treatment last year but later was declared an absconder by courts here.

