IHC summons report from ministry about five Indian convicts

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought fresh report from the Ministry of Interior about five Indian nationals in Pakistani jails, ARY News reported.

A bench comprised of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by the Indian High Commission seeking release of those Indian prisoners who had been convicted by Pakistan’s courts and had since completed their respective prison terms.

The court (IHC) had summoned reply of the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Interior in previous hearing of the case.

Deputy Attorney General submitted the Interior Ministry’s report over the matter in the court.

“The Ministry of Interior has deported five Indian prisoners,” the ministry said in its reply.

“It is a crime to keep a prisoner in jail when the convict completes his/her prison term,” Chief Justice observed. “The prisoners who served their terms should be released from jail according to the law,” the justice reiterated.

The counsel of the Indian High Commission had argued before the bench that Indian convicts have been in jail despite they completed their sentences.

The counsel sought the court’s order to concerned institutions for release of the Indian nationals.

The high court bench adjourned further hearing of the case till the next week.

