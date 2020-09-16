IHC suspends order of halting former DG FIA’s pension

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended a notification with regard to stopping payment of pension of former FIA Director General Bashir Memon, ARY News reported.

Former D.G. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon had challenged the A.G. Office decision in the high court.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered the Accountant General Office to review the matter.

Government prosecutor sought four weeks from the court to submit reply.

“The court needed no reply, how can you halt payment of pension,” the chief justice asked the government lawyer.

“Under which law you have suspended the pension,” the chief justice asked. “The pension has been suspended under CSR 420 (i),” the A.G. Office representative replied. “You could not halt pension under the law you have given reference about,” chief justice said. The court ordered the A.G. official to read the law again.

“Bashir Memon had resigned from his office,” government lawyer told the court. “If there was any ban on tendering resignation,” the chief justice questioned.

“His resignation was accepted, documents have been completed than what was the reason to stop his pension,” the court asked. “If the pension of any top bureaucrat has been stopped till this day,” the chief justice further questioned.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for 10 days.

