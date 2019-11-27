IHC to hear Interior Ministry’s plea on special court’s verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will resume hearing of the Ministry of Interior’s petition seeking to halt the special court verdict in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf on Wednesday (today).

A larger bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah will resume hearing at 12:30 noon today.

The court had summoned the Secretary Law and Justice in person in the hearing.

The bench has also summoned all record about the formation of the special court that heard high treason case against Pervez Musharraf.

The interior ministry has appealed to the IHC to declare null and void the special court verdict of November 19. It further appealed to stop the court from announcing the final verdict on November 28.

Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing yesterday remarked that the court will only hear the petition of the Ministry of Interior. “Pervez Musharraf has been a proclaimed offender as per the law,” the justice said.

The special court had reserved its verdict in the case against Musharraf, fixed to be announced on November 28.

A bench of Lahore High Court has also declared a petition of former president Pervez Musharraf as maintainable, seeking suspension of the special court’s decision of reserving the verdict in the high treason case against him.

