IHC warns of sending National Park land grabbing case to NAB

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Mayor Islamabad in a case related to alleged grabbing of state land in the National Park area, ARY News reported.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing a petition regarding encroachment of 300 kanal state land in the National Park.

The petitioner alleged that Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai has occupied the state land in collaboration with the government officials.

The bench also summoned Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai in the court hearing tomorrow.

Justice Kayani in his remarks warned that the state land grabbing case will be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Under which law the permission was granted for occupation of the state land,” the court questioned.

“The metropolitan corporation could not give permission for granting state land without approval from the federal authorities,” the Justice remarked.

“Concerned Senator was granted permission for tree plantation and not for any construction,” Director Environment informed the court during the hearing.

