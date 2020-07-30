No restriction of appointing persons having dual-nationality as SAPMs: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has released a written order that stated there was no restriction of appointing persons having dual nationality as special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ruling was issued by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a plea filed against the appointment of SAPMs and sought their disqualification for having dual nationality.

The order read, ‘It is pursuant to the said powers that the Federal Government has made the Rules of 1973 and has described the “Organizations of Divisions” in rule 4 ibid. Sub rule 6 of rule 4 enables the Prime Minister to appoint Special Assistant or Special Assistants and to determine their status and functions.’

It also read the premier is answerable to the nationals and the parliament and he is authorised to appoint officials and other persons for assistance. There is no restriction regarding the number of special assistants by the prime minister.

In its ruling, the high court stated that the importance and contributions made by the dual nationals cannot be denied nor their patriotism can be doubted.

‘A Pakistani citizen holding dual nationality is this not ineligible or barred from being appointed by the Prime Minister as a Special Assistant under rule 4(6) of the Rules of 1973.’

Later, the court dismissed the petition as it was devoid of merits.

Comments

comments