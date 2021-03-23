Pakistani flags, posters with PM and Army Chief pictures put up in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have greeted Pakistani people and government on Pakistan Day by putting up Pakistani flags for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory.

Pakistani flags and posters carrying pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani were displaced to celebrate Pakistan Day in IIOJK, according to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyet Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League.

Political experts say the posters are a message to India that it cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through its military occupation and brutalities. They said that the posters have well explained the Kashmiris’ demand for freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, India has imposed restrictions in Shopian and other parts of the territory.

Pakistan Day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for the realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

