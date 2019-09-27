Pakistan not to step back from its stance on Kashmir: interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday said that the nation has proud to elect the leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan as his recent address in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) gave a clear stance of Pakistan over Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Shah in his statement praised the historical speech of PM Khan, saying that the cruel face of India has been exposed by the premier. He added that PM Khan is the first leader who passionately represented Pakistan and Islamabad on the international forum.

“Today, Kashmiri brothers have believed us that Pakistan will go to last extent for Kashmir and the nation is standing side-by-side with them.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and urged the world to tackle climate change, money laundering, and Islamophobia besides highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The PM told the world body that his government tried to approach India for talks before this move but the Indian side’s refusal was the factor talks couldn’t move forward.

“We thought it was because India’s ruling party (BJP) was running an election campaign and wanted anti-Pakistan rhetoric for its success so we backed off, then Pulwama attack happened in which a Kashmiri youth attacked Indian forces but they blamed it on Pakistan without taking into account what led a Kashmiri youngster opted to become a suicide bomber,” said the PM.

The PM added that the Indian government not only attempted an airspace violation on February 27 but Narendra Modi also boasted about it terming it “a trailer of a lengthier movie”.

He was of the view that Modi follows the Hindu-supremacist party RSS’s ideology, which was behind Gandhi’s killing and the current wave of mob lynchings in India.

He ended his speech by warning the world leaders that if their silence results to a bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir, it will have consequences for the whole world.

