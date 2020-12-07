LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah got a shot of a trial vaccine of COVID-19 from China in Lahore at the University of Health Sciences (UHS), ARY News reported on Monday.

“Interior Minister Ijaz Shah was administered the vaccine, which has been in phase three of clinical trials,” UHS vice chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram has said.

“The minister’s staff members were also administered the trial vaccine,” Prof Javed Akram said.

Earlier on Saturday Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, his wife and staff members received shots of the China made coronavirus trial vaccine at the University of Health Sciences in Lahore.

After Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has been another prominent public figure in Pakistan who has received a shot of trial vaccine of the coronavirus.

The university conducting tests of the vaccine since October 02 and administered the vaccine to 7000 people till now in clinical trials, VC Javed Akram said.

Dr Javed Akram in an interview earlier said that a vaccine for coronavirus should be available in Pakistan within six to eight weeks.

He said that the UHS has tested a Chinese-made vaccine across the country in clinical trials.

He added that the antibody response in vaccinated individuals has been promising.

