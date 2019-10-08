Fazlur Rehman will not reach Islamabad on Oct 27, says Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Sunday he thinks that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not reach the federal capital Islamabad on October 27, ARY News reported.

Ijaz Shah, while talking to journalists alongside the Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, said, “Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad’s Blue Area and I think that Fazlur Rehman will not arrive here on October 27.”

The rulers who are elected through the votes of the nationals cannot be sent to the home.

While pointing towards the Islamabad protests announced by JUI-F, Shah said that those came into power through the votes of nationals cannot be sent home. An elected government could not be ended on someone’s desire, he added.

“Who dares to end the present government having complete confidence of the nationals on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). There are government and opposition in a democracy. Opposition launches criticism against the government even it offers namaz [prayers]. The government will be perfect until people think it is good.”

The interior minister was of the view that a task performed at the wrong moment will fail to give any impact as compare to the wrong step taken on the right time.

“Our cabinet meeting convened on every Tuesday just like we offered the Friday prayers. Prime Minister has always questioned his ministers for the progress of serving human beings but not just delivering a speech before the commencement of the meeting.”

Zulfi Bukhari also interacted with the media persons after inaugurating a ‘Sahulat Counter’ for overseas Pakistanis at police facilitation centre in Islamabad. He said that the facilitation centres will also be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab which will provide assistance to the overseas Pakistanis besides resolving issues of the people living in rural areas.

Bukhari said that the nationals living abroad are facing land grabbing issues while the facilitation centre will help them resolving land disputes within one month.

