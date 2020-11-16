KARACHI: Provincial minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Sindh’s industries and commerce minister, was feeling fatigue and mild fever for a few days and detected COVID-19 positive in diagnostic test.

After confirmation of the virus, he has quarantined himself on the advice of the doctors at his residence.

COVID-19 in Sindh Home Deptt

Scores of officials at provincial home department have been detected COVID-19 positive.

Sindh’s Additional Home Secretary Dr. Usman Chachar has also diagnosed coronavirus positive and has quarantined himself at home.

“I am feeling body pain and weakness,” Usman Chachar said.

Sindh home department has closed entry of general public at the Arms Licence branch after the cases of coronavirus in department.

Two more officers of the home department, personal secretary of the Home Secretary, Syed Waseem and a staff officer Saeedullah have also found COVID-19 positive.

The home department has decided to conduct coronavirus diagnosis tests of all its staff as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, several government employees in Sindh Secretariat and various provincial departments have contracted the virus.

Earlier, today Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah tested positive for novel coronavirus.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah underwent the COVID-19 test on Friday after showing signs of temperature. After confirmation of the virus, he has quarantined himself on the advice of the doctors.

The news has been confirmed by the CM Sindh himself and the spokesperson of the Sindh government.

