SHC sets deadline to conclude probe into illegal appointments in Sindh education dept

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has given a deadline to the concerned authorities for completing an investigation into illegal appointments on the quota of special persons in the provincial education department, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court conducted hearing of the case relating to the illegal appointments in Sindh education department on the quota allocated for special persons.

Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, asked authorities to conclude the investigation within two weeks.

Justice Shaikh expressed severe outrage over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials over failure to complete probe into the case.

The chief justice remarked, “Where is NAB director and what is his work? Is his work only to sit and observe things? The NAB’s investigation officer and director cannot satisfy the court and we should summon the director-general now.”

“Whenever NAB commences an inquiry, its investigation officer is replaced after few days. After the replacement of an investigation officer, the case reversed to its previous position which delayed the completion of an inquiry to 3-4 years.”

The court also withdrew response of the newly-appointed investigation officer of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Later, the high court directed NAB officials to complete the investigation into the case within two weeks.

It may be noted that the anti-graft watchdog had opened an investigation into illegal appointments on the special persons’ quota in the Sindh education department in 2017.

