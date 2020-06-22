Healthcare Commission to penalise hospitals for illegal plasma transfusion

LAHORE: Punjab Health Care Commission on Monday banned plasma transfusions to coronavirus patients without prior permission from coronavirus expert advisory group, ARY News reported.

According to details, only healthcare facilities allowed to conduct the procedure by corona expert advisory group are eligible to undertake the task.

A written order on the matter release by the health care commission said that some private and government hospitals transfused plasma against standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It was also revealed that healthcare facilities which breached SOPs to transfuse plasma are not registered to conduct trials for plasma therapy.

The commission added that blood transfusion trials to cure coronavirus patients were as yet ongoing and not conclusive.

It was also revealed that healthcare facilities found transfusing or recommending plasma to coronavirus patients will be viewed as clear violators punishable by law.

Healthcare facilities and individuals found involved in the illegal practice will face lawful action under healthcare commission act 2010.

