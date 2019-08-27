Congratulations pour in for newlyweds Imad Wasim, Sannia Ashfaq

Cricketer Imad Wasim tied the knot with London-based Sannia Ashfaq following which people have been sending the couple congratulatory messages and good wishes.

An intimate Nikkah ceremony was held at Faisal Mosque on Saturday. The valima reception took place on Monday in Islamabad.

Former captain Shoaib Malik congratulated the couple and said he had to see the pictures himself to believe it.

Tennis star Sania Mirza also wished the best for the newlyweds.

Former coach Waqar Younis extended his good wishes to the couple as they begin a new journey of life.

Bowler Wahab Riaz was all praise for the pair’s chemistry.

Many renowned personalities including cricketers, politicians and dignitaries graced the occasion. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on political affairs, Naeemul Haque, senior PTI leaders Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan and Babar Awan were present at the reception.

Singer Momina Mustehsan, cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad and others were also among the guests.

The all-rounder took to Twitter to thank everyone who attended his big day.

Thank you everyone who came tonight, much appreciated….had a really great time this evening #newbeginnings ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jy2ZshJb6H — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) August 26, 2019

