Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Actress Iman Ali’s wedding festivities kick off with mayoun ceremony

Actress-cum-model Iman Ali is getting married and details are scarce about the whole wedding program but yes, the actress and her friends are sharing some pictures and videos.

So, the latest Instagram posts show the ‘Mah-e-Mir’ actress is done with her Mayoun and that her friends whose dance rehearsals were all over social media had a lot of fun.

Renowned choreographer Gohar Hayat and actress Zoya Nasir posted some videos and photos from the event on Thursday for Iman Ali’s fans to feast their eyes on.

Here they are

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fun at Mayon… @imanalyofficial @ehteshamansari #goharhayat #choreographer #BRIDEKISIDE #weddingoftheyear #dance #masti #fun

A post shared by Gohar Hayat (@goharhayat) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Iman’s mayo @imanalyofficial #goharhayat #choreographer #BRIDEKISIDE #weddingoftheyear #dance #masti #fun

A post shared by Gohar Hayat (@goharhayat) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Iman ali’s mayo. @imanalyofficial @goharhayat #goharhayat #choreographer #BRIDEKISIDE #mayo #dance #masti #fun

A post shared by Gohar Hayat (@goharhayat) on

Rumours of the “Mah-e-Mir” actress’s marriage were doing rounds on social media since January but  as the actress shared a video of renowned designer Hasan Shehryar Yasin (HSY) leading her  dholki practice with choreographer Gohar Hayat and other close friends earlier this month, fans were eager to know who is the lucky one.

Hours after posting the video, the actress-cum-model brought the rumour mill to a halt by sharing the picture of her fiance.

“The one” was the brief caption with the picture.

View this post on Instagram

 

The one @babarbhatti

A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chaaaaa #bridekiside #baiman #mayoun @imanalyofficial

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir) on

Some media reports suggest that Iman Ali’s fiance Babar Bhatti is related to country’s war hero and Nishan-e-Haider recipient Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Dummy Modi says Atif deprived Himesh Reshammiya of livelihood

Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow counter-sues man over ski collision, seeks $1

Lifestyle

FIR Lodged against Fawad Khan for allegedly declining Polio vaccination?

Lifestyle

Lady Gaga splits with fiance Christian Carino


ARY NEWS URDU