Actress-cum-model Iman Ali is getting married and details are scarce about the whole wedding program but yes, the actress and her friends are sharing some pictures and videos.

So, the latest Instagram posts show the ‘Mah-e-Mir’ actress is done with her Mayoun and that her friends whose dance rehearsals were all over social media had a lot of fun.

Renowned choreographer Gohar Hayat and actress Zoya Nasir posted some videos and photos from the event on Thursday for Iman Ali’s fans to feast their eyes on.

Here they are

Rumours of the “Mah-e-Mir” actress’s marriage were doing rounds on social media since January but as the actress shared a video of renowned designer Hasan Shehryar Yasin (HSY) leading her dholki practice with choreographer Gohar Hayat and other close friends earlier this month, fans were eager to know who is the lucky one.

Hours after posting the video, the actress-cum-model brought the rumour mill to a halt by sharing the picture of her fiance.

“The one” was the brief caption with the picture.

View this post on Instagram The one @babarbhatti A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial) on Jan 17, 2019 at 4:13am PST

View this post on Instagram Chaaaaa #bridekiside #baiman #mayoun @imanalyofficial A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir) on Feb 21, 2019 at 4:20am PST

Some media reports suggest that Iman Ali’s fiance Babar Bhatti is related to country’s war hero and Nishan-e-Haider recipient Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

Comments

comments