First look at Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel costume is out!

Months after newcomer Iman Vellani was confirmed to lead Ms. Marvel cast as the titular superhero, pictures from the set have taken the internet by storm!

The photos, shared by Just Jared, reveal Vellani in full costume for the upcoming Disney+ show that focuses on Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

The 18-year-old newcomer is seen in what is one of the most comic-accurate costumes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fact that isn’t lost on fans of the now-cult favorite comic heroine.

The photographs come out of Atlanta, Georgia, where production on the show is in full swing; Vellani can be seen filming alongside co-actor Rish Shah, who plays the role of Kamran.

The series, which was first announced in 2019, is expected to hit Disney+ in late 2021 and is helmed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and our very own Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Along with Vellani and Shah, the series will also star Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Nimra Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, and Travina Springer.

Comments

comments