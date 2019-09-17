IMF delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) delegation on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the delegation was led by Director Middle East and Central Asia, IMF, Jihad Azour, whereas, Adviser Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan and the Secretary Finance were also in attendance during the meeting.

The meeting reviewed Pakistan’s economic condition and ongoing bailout package given by the fund to Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, the visiting delegation also met Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to get a briefing about the steps being taken to stabilise Pakistan’s economy.

He briefed the IMF delegation that current account deficit has rapidly decreased and Pakistan is expecting to collect tax of Rs.1000 billion in this fiscal year.

It may be recalled that the IMF delegation landed in Pakistan, yesterday, to have discussions with Pakistani authorities on fiscal issues, suggest ways to cut the fiscal deficit.

Earlier, on Sept 13, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said Pakistan needed to increase its domestic tax revenue in order to fund development.

IMF Director Communications Gerry Rice said, “One of the key elements of the program that the IMF is supporting in Pakistan, Pakistan’s program, is the need to mobilise domestic tax revenue to fund much needed social and development spending while placing debt on a firm downward trend.”

