IMF does not influence petroleum prices for Pakistan, says representative

ISLAMABAD: Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, Teresa Daban Sanchez on Monday said that the money lender had no role in determining petroleum prices for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Daban said that the decision to increase, decrease petroleum prices is the government’s prerogative and is not influenced by IMF.

She also said that the Pakistan could successfuly waive off its debt by staying within and abiding by the arrangment it has with the International Monetary Fund.

The International Monetary Fund clarified on April 18 the disbursement of $1.4 billion to Pakistan to address the economic impact of the coronavirus as “additional” to the existing $6 billion programme.

“The $1.4 billion RFI [Rapid Financial Instrument] disbursement is additional to the $6 billion EFF [Extended Fund Facility] to help Pakistan’s immediate efforts to COVID-19,” the Fund said in a tweet.

“The EFF remains in place. Staff & authorities continue to work closely to bring the second review to the IMF Board as soon as possible,” it added.

