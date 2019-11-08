‘IMF mission concludes successfully’, announces Hafeez Shaikh  

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday that International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission concluded successfully, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Hafeez Shaikh said, “IMF confirms that Pakistan met all first quarter performance Criteria by good margins.”

He said the IMF acknowledged that Pakistan’s economy continuing to get better owing to business friendly policies initiated by the incumbent government.

On the auspicious occasion, Hafeez Shaikh felicitated the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire team.

Earlier in the day, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first assessment of Pakistan’s economic progress had ended on a positive note, Pakistan to get second tranche of approved loan in December.

The second tranche of IMF loan designated for Pakistan, worth 450 million rupees will approximately be delivered to the country by the end of this year.

The IMF delegation had held elaborated dialogues with Pakistan officials over the economic situation of the country, whereas, the IMF mission will respond to the government over reviewing its financial targets of grabbing Rs5500 billion tax collection in the current fiscal year, sources had said.

