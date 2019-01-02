Imran Abbas listed among ‘100 most handsome faces of 2018’

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has been named in the list of ‘100 most handsome faces of 2018’ by TC Candler, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

TC Candler released its annual lists ranking the world’s beautiful people.

Thylane Blondeau topped 2018’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces list, while Jason Momoa topped the 100 Most Handsome Faces list.

Imran Abbas was ranked at 58th number in the list. He is the only Pakistani to have made it to the list.

After the ranking was released, Imran thanked TC Candler for the acknowledgement and wished more Pakistani men to be selected next year in this list.

Abbas appeared in Pakistani dramas, telefilms, soaps and films. He has also appeared in Bollywood productions.

The actor made his Lollywood debut in 2013 with Yasir Nawaz’s romantic drama Anjuman, a remake of the 1970 film of the same name, opposite Sara Loren.[citation needed]

Bollywood career

Abbas made his debut in Bollywood opposite Bipasha Basu in Vikram Bhatt’s Creature 3D, for which he was nominated at Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut category.

In 2015, Abbas featured in Jaanisaar directed by Muzaffar Ali alongside Pernia Qureshi.

In September 2015, he completed the war thriller Abdullah: The Final Witness alongside Sadia Khan. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and was released in 2016.

He will be seen alongside debutante and rookie actor Hritu Kumar in an upcoming YRF untitled film.

The world famous 100 most beautiful faces list has been published annually by The Independent Critics since 1990. What originally started off as a small collegiate project has grown into a yearly internet phenomenon.

