Imran Abbas sings praises for his ‘Thora Sa Haq’ costar Ayeza Khan

Heartthrob Imran Abbas has showered showered praises and love for actress Ayeza Khan in a recent post.

Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his costar as the duo wrapped up shoot for ARY Digital’s Thora Sa Haq.

Mentioning the dramas in which the two shared screen space including Koi Chand Rakh and Thora Sa Haq, he wrote “you are my most favourite costar Ayeza Khan !”

“One more project wrapping up with lots of laughter , giggles and pranks and I have the same words for you , yes you really are one the most refined actress, blessed with immense talent and grace,” Imran added.

Ayeza dropped a hilarious comment on his Instagram post saying “Thankyouuuuuuuu, but dont expect the same post from me.”

Later, the starlet went onto comment “On a serious note, you will always be my favorite co-actor and congratulations for being my Best-friend.”

The actors appear married couple Zamin and Seher in the romantic drama.

