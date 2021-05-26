Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah discredit wedding rumours with hilarious digs

Renowned TV stars Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah forgot to inform each other about their wedding… at least that’s what Imran says!

In a hilarious display of discounting rumors, Ushna and Imran took to Instagram to shoot down ‘YouTube videos’ suggesting that the two have tied the knot.

Sharing a screenshot of a YouTube video complete with edited pictures of the two as bride and groom and the title ‘Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah get married’, Ushna addressed her alleged groom and wrote, “Mubarak Ho (Congratulations).”

Imran took the joke up a notch, resharing the story on his own account with the hilarious caption, “And we even forgot to inform each other in haste!”

Good one, Imran!

Imran Abbas went on to give YouTubers some solid advice for future videos: “Photoshop hi theek se ker lete kum se kum (At least Photoshop the pictures better!)”

Even more hilarious is to note that Ushna and Imran’s faces have been photoshopped over Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt and the original picture is from their nikkah ceremony!

