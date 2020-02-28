LAHORE: Banking court has directed to auction properties of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf, ARY News reported.

During the hearing in the banking court no 4, private bank’s lawyer said Imran Ali Yousaf not returning loan of the bank. The counsel said that Ali Imran Yousaf was repeatedly contacted for the return of loan but he didn’t respond.

The court, while issuing the advertisement, has ordered to carry out the auction on March 27. The two kanal land to be auctioned for Rs48 mn.

Imran Ali is facing charges of receiving Rs 130 million graft from Ikram Naveed. On August 7, in 2018, the accountability court had declared Ali a proclaimed absconder on NAB’s request.

He first had appeared before NAB investigators in April but has since missed his scheduled hearings and left the country for London.

In May, the NAB again summoned Ali as he was asked to bring details of a transaction of over Rs 100 million deposited to his bank account from the account of the PPDC, but he did not appear in the next hearing.

Comments

comments