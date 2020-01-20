PM Imran urges business community to pay taxes for county’s prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for joint efforts to steer the country out of the present crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the business community to pay taxes, ARY News reported.

Addressing the business community in Islamabad, PM Imran urged the traders to work with the government for collection of more taxes.

He said that with collective efforts the nation would be able to overcome all its problems and challenges. The prime minister said that national dignity and self-reliance go side by side.

He said that people are reluctant to pay taxes as former rulers had plundered the national exchequer and lost the public’s confidence. The prime minister asked, “When leaders live lavishly on public expense, who will pay taxes?”

Talking about his austerity measures, PM Imran said that he slashed the expenses of the Prime Minister House by 40 per cent. He said, “I live in my own home, pay my own expenses. My salary is not enough to fulfil my own household expenses.” PM Imran said that he did not start any business after assuming the Prime Minister’s office.

PM Imran said that his expenses on foreign tours were 10 times less as compared to the past rulers.

Last year on November 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that tax registration by traders was vital for economic development as the government could not be run efficiently without enhancing the revenues.

Addressing a ceremony of sales tax refunds in Islamabad, PM Imran had urged the business community to take it as their national duty to pay taxes.

Terming the wealth creation essential for national development, he had said the government will promote and facilitate the business community and industry.

