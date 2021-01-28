PM Imran directs measures to check fraud in housing schemes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to take measures on an emergency basis to end fraud with the people, especially the exploitation of overseas Pakistanis, in illegal housing schemes, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad today, PM Imran said a common man is deprived of his life-long earnings through these illegal housing schemes, which needs to be stopped immediately.

The prime minister said that the protection of citizens’ interest, especially the poor, in construction activities is top priority of the government.

Read More: PM orders crackdown against housing societies duping overseas Pakistanis

Last year in September, Prime Minister Imran Khan had took notice of fraudulent housing societies and ordered authorities concerned to launch a crackdown against housing societies cheating overseas Pakistanis.

As per details, PM Imran Khan had chaired an important meeting regarding investment in the real estate sector here in Islamabad and directed authorities to take measures in protecting the investment of overseas Pakistanis in real-estate.

” No one will be allowed to cheat innocent overseas Pakistanis,” he had said and added that he would share mechanism to provide better real estate investment channels.

Comments

comments