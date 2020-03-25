PM Imran convenes NCC meeting to review anti-coronavirus measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Thursday (tomorrow) to review the measures taken by the government to curb the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting will discuss various proposals to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, including imposition of curfew and suspension of transport service across the country and its impact on the economy.

PM Imran said that curfew would be the last option to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, adding that in such a situation the government will introduce volunteer programme to supply ration to people on their doorstep.

Underscoring the need for coordinated efforts against the novel coronavirus, PM Imran said that together we will fight and win the war against the fatal virus.

Fed govt plans volunteer force at national level to tackle coronavirus

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Imran Khan had once again expressed his resolve to fight coronavirus challenge faced by the nation.

Addressing a presser to divulge details of the cabinet meeting, she had said that the meeting chaired by the premier mulled over all measures needed to tackle coronavirus in the country.

