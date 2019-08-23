PM Imran directs all DCs, development authorities to identify benami properties

ISLAMABAD: In a major step against undeclared properties, Prime Minister Imran khan here on Friday directed all the deputy commissioners and development authorities in the country to identify benami properties in their respective areas within one month, ARY News reported.

In a letter issued by the Prime Minister’s office, all the deputy commissioners in the country were assigned the task to detect benami proprieties in their respective areas. They were directed to submit their reports within 30 days.

All the officers were directed to submit their report to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman by September 30. The PM Office also sought a copy of the report.

The PM Office also asked all the provincial governments to play an active role in drive against benami proprieties.

Read More: Seizure of Benami properties gets underway

Earlier on July 3,acting upon the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan over asset declaration, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had formally starting seizing undeclared (benami) properties in the country.

Senator Chaudhry Tanvir belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had benami property registered in the name of his servants which had been ceased by FBR making him the first person to have his undeclared assets confiscated by the institute.

Tanvir’s benami property had been estimated to spread over 6000 canals.

