Govt to go to any extent to protect poor from virus impact: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to ensure continuous supply of food items to the people amid lockdown in parts of the country, ARY News reported

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran said that there should be no obstruction in the supply of food items and medicines.

He said that every possible step will be ensured to avert hoarding and profiteering. The prime minister maintained that nobody will be allowed to take undue advantage of the situation in the country.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that in view of the prevailing situation due to coronavirus outbreak, the government will go to any extent to protect the rights of vulnerable segments of the society.

The meeting also reviewed the possible impact of COVID-19 on the economy and steps to provide relief to the common man.

Read More: Sindh govt imposes province-wide lockdown from midnight

Earlier on March 22, the Sindh government had imposed a province-wide lockdown for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdown in Sindh will be imposed from midnight, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said. People will not be allowed to venture out of their homes unnecessarily under lockdown,” he had said, adding that only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Murad Ali Shah had said that shops dealing in medicine, vegetables and general stores will remain open during the period.

