PM Imran directs to ensure distance education, easy access to teaching process

ISLAMABAD: In view the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran on Thursday directed that distance education and easy access to the teaching process from various sources should be ensured and all available means should be utilized in this regard, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review progress on educational reforms, PM Imran said that the education sector was facing extraordinary challenges due to COVID-19 outbreak; however, every effort should be made to ensure that the teaching process is not affected in any way.

The Prime Minister directed to propose out of the box solutions to address the challenges being faced by the education sector so that the mission of promoting quality education and easy access to education can be taken forward while tackling these challenges.

He also directed to accelerate efforts for a uniform syllabus to end the educational apartheid in the country and asked the authorities to augment efforts to mainstream seminaries.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed on the progress made so far on efforts for introducing uniform syllabus, reforms in seminaries and the higher education sector, and promoting the initiative of skillful Pakistan.

