PM Imran directs effective steps to avoid shortage of wheat in country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of wheat across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran said that wheat is an essential commodity and added that there should not be shortage of flour in the country.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had already approved duty-free import of wheat, PM Imran said and added that the government will take every possible measure to meet the requirement of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran ordered country-wide crackdown on hoarders and profiteers.

Current stock of wheat, future strategy, reasons behind the wheat crises and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

Earlier on January 23, the wheat and flour crises persisted to haunt common man as prices of the food commodity had soared across the country.

The Chakki owners strike in Lahore had entered in its second day, as the owners association had said that they were ready to sell the wheat flour on the government fixed rate of 45 rupees per kilo if it provides them wheat.

“We could not sell flour cheaper while buying expensive wheat,” Chakki owners had said. The Chakki Owners Association in Lahore had called for an indefinite strike, after the administration had taken action against flour mill owners.

