PM Imran effectively presented Kashmir’s case before world: CM Buzdar    

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address, presented the case of Kashmiri people bravely, boldly and effectively before the world, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by his office, CM Buzdar said that the prime minister truly narrated and portrayed the reality of Kashmir issue before the international community. He said that PM Khan had done full justice with regard to representation of innocent Kashmiri people at all forums.

He said that the prime minister exposed the real face of Indian government before the world and added that they would never leave Kashmiri people alone.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed the Indian government’s illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir was Indian premier Narendra Modi’s biggest mistake, a historical blunder, which will finally lead to freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing the nation to take the people of the country into confidence over his government’s moves to counter the Indian move, the premier had said that Modi did this “historical blunder” thinking he could suppress the freedom movement by launching a crackdown on Kashmiri people.

