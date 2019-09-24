PM Imran expresses grief over loss of lives in quake

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the casualties caused by a devastating earthquake in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing best medical facilities to the quake victims. He asked all the institutions to continue rescue and relief operation on emergency basis.

The prime minister said that the government stood with the people in this difficult hour.

Earlier in the day, a strong earthquake had jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts.

Tremors felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills and many others where citizens came out of their houses and offices.

The areas were also affected by the tremors include Khyber, Abbottabad, Sukeli, Gujrat, Chiniot, Sargodha, Zafarwal, Shahkot, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Swat, Mardan, Okara, Buner, Faisalabad, Swabi, Phalia, Sarai Alamgir, Shakargarh, Noorpur Thal and Kasur.

