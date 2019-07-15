PM Imran inaugurates Naya Pakistan Housing Program’s registration scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday inaugurated Naya Pakistan Housing Program’s registration scheme in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran Khan said that 10,000 housing units will be allocated to low-income families through balloting in Islamabad. He said that the housing units will be built within a short span of one and half year.

He said that over 10 million people wanted to build their own houses but due to poverty, they were unable to fulfill their dreams. PM Imran said, “An ordinance related to foreclosure laws will be put before cabinet for approval to pave the way for housing finance.”

He said that housing sector in Pakistan lagged behind the regional countries due to lack of mortgage facilities to people by banks. The prime minister said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, government introduced a housing project for the poor.

PM Imran said the purpose of registration was to get a clear picture of vital statistics relating to housing project including area preference, required finances and civic amenities.

Earlier on July 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of a new phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the ceremony, had expressed his happiness over the initiation of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and vowed to expand the project to other parts of the country.

