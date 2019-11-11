Sindh governor inaugurates anti-dengue campaign in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi on Monday where he announced establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens, ARY News reported.

While inaugurating the campaign, Governor Ismail announced that anti-dengue spray will be made across the metropolis while camps are being established to conduct free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He said that companies are stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail said that the citizens have been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease. The governor said that he has also requested the federal government to establish two anti-dengue camps at the venue of the opposition’s sit-in in Islamabad.

Commenting over the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehmanp-led Azadi March, he said that Maulana is not aware of what he is doing right now.

He clarified that there are no possibilities to hold talks over the demand of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation. He added that the talks will be resumed after the changes in the opposition’s demands.

The governor advised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to adopt the legal way regarding the health of his co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

