Imran Ismail stresses need to improve LB system in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail HAS stressed the need to improve the local body (LB) system in the province.

Talking to newsmen in Karachi, here today, he said Sindh government is the elected government of the province and it has the responsibility to strengthen the local body system, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said the federal government is ready to help the provincial government in this regard. The governor urged all stakeholders to work together for the betterment of Karachi.

The Sindh government and Mayor Karachi are facing strong criticism over failing to keep the province especially Karachi, clean.

Earlier on September 20, the ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive of Sindh government is underway in the port city, from September 21, on the directives of S indh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Over 600 dumpers, shovels, tractors and 4000 workers are participating all over the city.

The decision was taken by CM Murad while presiding over a follow-up meeting to review cleanliness arrangements made for the ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive, on September 20.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, all deputy commissioners and other concerned officers.

