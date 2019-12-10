Sindh governor invites provincial govt to work together for uplift of masses

KARACHI: The Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday invited the provincial government to work together with Centre to address the issues being faced by people of Sindh, ARY News reported.

“The projects in Karachi and other cities of Sindh can only complete if Centre and Sindh government work together,” said Governor Imran Ismail while talking to media outside Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) office in Hyderabad.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to work together with Murad-led Sindh government for the development of Karachi and especially for the solution of garbage lifting issues in the metropolis.

“We are not trying to bring In-house change in Sindh province,” he continued.

Appreciating the efforts of CPLC, the governor Imran Ismail said the institution was working hard for the prevention of crime.

He also ruled out the possibility of an in-house change in the country saying no such matter was discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan or President Arif Alvi.

President Arif Alvi in September had also invited the provincial govt for bringing improvement to the civic condition of Karachi.

Read More: Sindh, federal govts come face-to-face over transfer of police officer

Only a collaboration among the federal government, Sindh government, and Karachi mayor can bring improvement in the civic condition of Karachi, he added.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the two-day Children’s Festival at the Governor House and later discussed the problems of Karachi with media persons.

“The problems of Karachi will remain unresolved till the time we start working together,” said the president. He called on the Sindh government to work with the Centre and local bodies in Karachi to address the problems of sanitation in the city.

