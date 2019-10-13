Governor Ismail says PM Khan to meet MQM-P leadership soon

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership after his return to Pakistan from the foreign visits, ARY News reported.

Governor Ismail said in a statement that the federal government respects the public mandate of the MQM-P. He added that the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is willing to continue its journey along with the ally party.

He continued that the leadership of both political parties adopted respectful behaviour with each other.

Following the directives of the premier, the Sindh governor contacted the MQM-P senior leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. He gave PM’s message to Siddiqui during the conversation.

Ismail also apprised him that PM Khan will meet the MQM-P leadership after concluding his foreign visits.

The statement came forth after the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry launched criticism against the ally political party.

During his conversation with the governor, Siddiqui said that he hopes from the PTI ministers for avoiding such statements. He added that the leadership has forwarded its concerns to the premier as such statements play a role to weaken the government’s position and destroy the political environment of the country.

