ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the United Nations’ 75th anniversary said on Saturday that Pakistan is proud to play its part in upholding universal values to protect and safeguard human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

“Pakistan continues to support the right of all peoples living under foreign occupation and alien domination to self-determination,” he said.

“It is gratifying that Pakistan has played a critical role in preserving international peace and security, through its contribution of ‘blue helmets’ to the UN Peacekeeping Missions all around the world.”

At this historic occasion, the prime minister said: “I want to pay tribute to all men and women peacekeepers, including from Pakistan, who remain ready to serve in the most fragile and conflict-ridden areas and never hesitate to make the ultimate sacrifice for maintaining peace and security around the globe.”

He said the 75th United Nations Day is also a somber reminder that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, despite being on the UN’s agenda for over seven decades. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are still awaiting the fulfillment of commitment made to them by the United Nations to exercise their right to self-determination.”

“It is deplorable that the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has further exacerbated since India’s unilateral and unlawful actions of 5 August 2019. Led by ‘Hindutva’ ideology, the RSS-BJP regime has continued an inhuman military siege and imposed draconian restrictions on freedom of movement and communications.”

Prime Minister Khan urged the international community, especially the Security Council, to exercise its moral, legal, political and diplomatic authority to implement UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments