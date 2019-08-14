MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the recent illegal moves in occupied Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra as his ‘strategic blunder’.

On the occasion of Independence Day, addressing the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, PM Khan expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren during the ongoing crisis.

PM Khan said Modi has made a ‘strategic blunder’ and now the world is looking towards Kashmir and Pakistan.

The premier declared “I will now become the ambassador of Kashmir in the world.”

“We have intelligence that India has planned a more horrible misadventure than Pulwama for Azad Kashmir.”

The PM warned Modi of a befitting response against any such scheme. “Our army and nation are on the same page.”

He said “I have unveiled the real face of Modi and BJP in front of the world” and told the international community that the struggle of Pakistan is not about resources but the ideology.

Since his childhood, Narendra Modi has been a member of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which adopted its ideology of racial supremacy from Hitler’s Nazi party, PM Khan said. “If we grasp their [BJP] ideology then various issues, including Kashmir, will be understood.”

The prime minister stressed that the conservative ideology of RSS was the reason behind Pakistan’s creation and “owing to the very ideology, Mahatama Gandhi was murdered.”

The RSS ideology was promulgated into India and gave rise to atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he added.

“I am afraid what the situation be like when the curfew will be lifted in occupied Kashmir. India has played its last card and it will all cost Modi heavily.”

While concluding his speech, PM Khan said “I don’t believe in the resolution of issues through war, however, “India and Modi have made their mind” and their sole ideology is “to teach Pakistan a lesson.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Khan arrived in Muzaffarabad to observe Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmir and received an enthusiastic welcome.

Upon arrival, he received an enthusiastic welcome and was presented a guard of honor by the AJK police.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq and other high-ranking officials received the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the helipad.

