RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session will be a historic one.

Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said the present government is effectively highlighting Kashmir dispute at the international level.

“Kashmir issue will be resolved under the leadership of Imran Khan,” Rasheed asserted, adding that the foreign policy is doing well under Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s stewardship.

“Speech of Imran Khan in the United Nations on 27th [September] will be historic,” the minister said.

He added: “We have shut down Samjhauta Express and Thar Express trains to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people against the unilateral actions of fascist Modi.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to address a session of UNGA on September 27, where he will raise the issue of Kashmir with full vigor to apprise the international community on India’s atrocities and illegal annexation of the occupied valley.

